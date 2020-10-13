Officers arrest Dothan man after finding stolen, loaded handgun during traffic stop

A Dothan man was arrested Thursday after officers found a loaded stolen handgun in his vehicle.
Ja’maui F. Paul, 22, is being charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said patrol officers searched Paul’s vehicle after a traffic stop in 100 block of Sixth Avenue.
“During the search of his vehicle, an officer found a loaded handgun and the firearm had been reported stolen,” Owens said.
His bond has been set at $10,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.