Officers arrest Dothan man after finding stolen, loaded handgun during traffic stop
A Dothan man was arrested Thursday after officers found a loaded stolen handgun in his vehicle.

Ja’maui F. Paul, 22, is being charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said patrol officers searched Paul’s vehicle after a traffic stop in 100 block of Sixth Avenue.

“During the search of his vehicle, an officer found a loaded handgun and the firearm had been reported stolen,” Owens said.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

Ja'maui F. Paul

 Sable Riley
