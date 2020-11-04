Officers arrest men for stealing mini-bike after foot chase near Rip Hewes

Two men were arrested for stealing a mini-bike from someone’s yard after officers chased them on foot as they fled the scene on Tuesday.

Justin Michael Hood, 34, of Kinsey, and Nicholas Hayden Craig, 30, of Dothan are charged with first-degree robbery.

The men apparently approached the victim at his residence in the 200 block of South College Street, threatened to assault him, and then stole a motorized mini-bike from the property, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. They fled the scene in a vehicle.

“Ten minutes later, the suspects were spotted by an investigator. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect pulled into a street near Rip Hewes Stadium, parked the car, and they fled on foot. Both were apprehended at that time,” Owens said.

The bond amounts are $5,000 each for Hood and Craig.

