Official: Two Fort Rucker pilots involved in helicopter ‘aviation mishap’
Official: Two Fort Rucker pilots involved in helicopter 'aviation mishap'

Fort Rucker Apache helicopter

Student pilots conduct training on Apache aircraft at Fort Rucker's Hanchey Field in October 2016.

 JAY HARE / DOTHAN EAGLE

FORT RUCKER -- Medical personnel are currently evaluating two Fort Rucker helicopter pilots involved in an “aviation mishap” at the Hooper Stagefield between Ozark and Fort Rucker, according to a Fort Rucker official.

Director of Public Affairs Jimmie Cummings said there are no fatalities and no other details of the incident are currently available as the situation is still being assessed.

More details will likely be released later in the day.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

