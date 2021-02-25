Official: Two Fort Rucker pilots involved in helicopter ‘aviation mishap’

FORT RUCKER -- Medical personnel are currently evaluating two Fort Rucker helicopter pilots involved in an “aviation mishap” at the Hooper Stagefield between Ozark and Fort Rucker, according to a Fort Rucker official.

Director of Public Affairs Jimmie Cummings said there are no fatalities and no other details of the incident are currently available as the situation is still being assessed.

More details will likely be released later in the day.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

