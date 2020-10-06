Officials revive local legislation to streamline weed abatement process and lessen taxpayer burden

From the initial complaint reporting someone’s property is overgrown with weeds, shrub, wild bushes, grass or other vegetative growth to Public Works employees actually cutting the grass is around six weeks to two months.

McDonald said the city can field several more complaints after the yard has been deemed in violation of the city ordinance regulating weeds until it gets cleaned up. Meanwhile, the yard can become more overgrown.

Cowper said shortening the process is critical to the Love Dothan’s sub-program “Love your Neighborhood” of which beautification is a chief component.

“I think a lot of us experience a lot of frustration in the code enforcement process where the weeds are long, and then at that point in takes another six to eight weeks to get through the process to get something done so it can be quite frustrating, so this will condense that time frame, maintain due process at the same time, but allow us to continue our beautification efforts in Dothan, which I think are starting to make an impact for us,” Cowper said Tuesday.

The abatement procedure starts with a complaint, which must be verified by city personnel. The property must be overgrown to the point it has become injurious to the health, safety and welfare of the community.