Oklahoma woman arrested in Washington County on meth charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Florida — An Oklahoma resident is in custody in Washington County on methamphetamine charges after attempting to stop traffic a few miles outside of Chipley.

Monday around 8 p.m. deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to State Road 90 and New Prospect Road in reference to a female subject entering the roadway and attempting to stop traffic, according to a news release from the office of Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.

Upon arrival, deputies witnessed a female sitting in the ditch and another standing and talking with her. Deputies made contact with one of the females who informed the law enforcement officers that she pulled over to the side of the road to assist. Deputies spoke with the other female, who was identified as Trina Belle Crandall, 42, from Inola, Oklahoma.

According to the news release, Crandall acted very paranoid and was not very coherent. She told deputies that she was afraid of her husband and that he was attempting to run her over. Deputies made contact with Crandall’s husband, who told deputies that as they were traveling down the road, Crandall opened the door and tried to exit the vehicle. The husband then stopped the vehicle, Crandall exited and began running.

Crandall told deputies that “he has a bomb in the truck,” and when deputies asked if she was under the influence of narcotics she stated that her husband was. Crandall also admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and held up a metal container which contained methamphetamine. Crandall appeared to be agitated and began walking away from deputies. Crandall was asked not to leave and deputies attempted to detain her.

After a short foot chase and brief struggle, Crandall was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer without violence.

After a search of the husband's vehicle, a bomb was not located. Deputies also did not witness Crandall’s husband to be under the influence of narcotics and released him from the scene.