Old pieces restored for Habitat fundraiser

Whether it’s an old wooden rocking chair transformed with colorful paint or a bed headboard reconstructed into a bench, participants in the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s fundraiser have gotten creative with their projects.
Last year, a drab cabinet was turned into a play kitchen and an antique fireplace mantel was given a fresh look for the Restoration Bid & Buy fundraiser.
And there’s still time to participate in this year’s auction – the third annual restoration fundraiser the local Habitat has hosted. And even if you don’t refurbish an item, you can always place a bid during the online auction.
“We really believe in and we’re practicing recycling and remodeling and redoing and not having things go to the landfill,” said Donna Clemmons, executive director for Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.
Here’s how it works: Visit Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Montgomery Highway in Dothan and pick out a piece of furniture among pre-selected items for the auction, which are free for those restoring them for the fundraiser. Finished items must be returned to Habitat on Nov. 9.
“We wanted to come up with an idea that could pull them into the store and let them see what we have,” Clemmons said.
Photos will be posted on Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page, which will host the auction the week of Nov. 18.
There will be a $500 People’s Choice prize for the refurbished piece that gets the most Facebook likes.
Proceeds from the auction go toward building homes for Habitat clients. The local organization dedicated its 134th home on Friday – the first home the nonprofit has purchased and refurbished, a new approach adopted due to higher lumber costs.
Clemmons said the fundraiser is a good way for someone to try their hand at restoring an older item or reimagining it for another use. This year’s auction will feature 41 items.
“It’s a good way to do something fun for the community and do something good for Habitat, and you might even end up making a little bit of money off of it, too,” Clemmons said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.