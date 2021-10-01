Old pieces restored for Habitat fundraiser

Whether it’s an old wooden rocking chair transformed with colorful paint or a bed headboard reconstructed into a bench, participants in the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s fundraiser have gotten creative with their projects.

Last year, a drab cabinet was turned into a play kitchen and an antique fireplace mantel was given a fresh look for the Restoration Bid & Buy fundraiser.

And there’s still time to participate in this year’s auction – the third annual restoration fundraiser the local Habitat has hosted. And even if you don’t refurbish an item, you can always place a bid during the online auction.

“We really believe in and we’re practicing recycling and remodeling and redoing and not having things go to the landfill,” said Donna Clemmons, executive director for Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

Here’s how it works: Visit Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Montgomery Highway in Dothan and pick out a piece of furniture among pre-selected items for the auction, which are free for those restoring them for the fundraiser. Finished items must be returned to Habitat on Nov. 9.

“We wanted to come up with an idea that could pull them into the store and let them see what we have,” Clemmons said.