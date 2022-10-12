OLS offers new travel program

OZARK-A new travel program is available through the Ozark Department of Leisure Services for travel buffs who don’t want to travel alone.

The group travel opportunity is the being organized by OLS Facilities and Events Director Ozzie Maianeto. It’s actually a second around for the travel program which was initiated years ago by Ozark native and former OLS longtime staffer Carol Judah Taylor, he said. “It seemed that the time is right to re-start the travel program again.”

Maianeto started working for OLS in August and about two months later was given the opportunity to become the city’s facilities and events director with focus on bringing programs to the city’s 16,000 square foot civic center on East College Street that has a seating capacity of up to 3,600. Plans are currently underway to upgrade the facility’s sound and lighting to enhance the facility that is used for conventions, expos, pageants and trade shows.

Maianeto is also working to put finishing touches on six indoor pickle ball courts, which are located in the shopping center that is across from Ozark City Hall. “This will be a first in the Wiregrass and we’re very excited about getting that finished and open to the public.”

A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Maianeto lived in Los Angeles for the past two decades, working most recently as Special Events Coordinator for the Walt Disney Company. When the COVID pandemic hit, Maianeto was among those affected by business shutdowns nationwide.

His roommate is from Ozark and suggested that Maianeto come to lower Alabama. “So I came from one LA to the other LA,” he said. “It was a bit of a culture shock at first but now I wouldn’t live anywhere else.

“The department of leisure strives to provide a diverse array of cultural and recreational activities, facilities and services to enhance the quality of life for our community,” said Maianeto. That is part of what prompted him to resurrect the ODLS travel program which includes an eight day-seven-night Alaskan Cruise May 18 through May 26, 2023, and a “Victorian Christmas” in Charleston, South Carolina, planned for Nov. 27 through 29, 2023.

Maianeto can be contacted for more information at civic@ozarkal.gov or at the Ozark Civic Center on East College Street Office Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.