Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022 and 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 % of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Area students welcomed in November include:

Irina Martin of Headland - Auburn University

Robert Holman of Dothan - Auburn University

Cecilee Cook of Chipley - Florida State University Panama City

Veda Joshi of Dothan - University of Alabama at Birmingham

Emily Hatcher of Ozark - University of Alabama at Birmingham

Rebekah Hatcher of Ozark - University of Alabama at Birmingham

Area students welcomed in December include:

Sofina Behr of Dothan - Sewanee - The University of the South

Grantham Wilkes of Troy - Troy University

Addison Reynolds of Dothan - Troy University

Derrick Nobles of Troy - Troy University

James Palmer of Troy - Troy University

Ashlyn Simpson of Dothan - Troy University

Rebecca Billings of Luverne - Troy University

Victoria Cote of Enterprise - Troy University

Sara Gunn of Troy - Troy University

Alkeyra McKinney of Brundidge - Troy University

Zayvius Miller of Troy - Troy University

Conner Howell of Enterprise - Troy University

Allyson Alexander of Dothan - Troy University

Coleman Wright of Headland - Troy University

Seth Whitehurst of Dothan - Troy University

Mary Shaver of Troy - Troy University

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914.

A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community.

ODK's mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK's leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.

The Society's national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.