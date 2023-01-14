Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022 and 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 % of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Area students welcomed in November include:
Irina Martin of Headland - Auburn University
Robert Holman of Dothan - Auburn University
Cecilee Cook of Chipley - Florida State University Panama City
Veda Joshi of Dothan - University of Alabama at Birmingham
People are also reading…
Emily Hatcher of Ozark - University of Alabama at Birmingham
Rebekah Hatcher of Ozark - University of Alabama at Birmingham
Area students welcomed in December include:
Sofina Behr of Dothan - Sewanee - The University of the South
Grantham Wilkes of Troy - Troy University
Addison Reynolds of Dothan - Troy University
Derrick Nobles of Troy - Troy University
James Palmer of Troy - Troy University
Ashlyn Simpson of Dothan - Troy University
Rebecca Billings of Luverne - Troy University
Victoria Cote of Enterprise - Troy University
Sara Gunn of Troy - Troy University
Alkeyra McKinney of Brundidge - Troy University
Zayvius Miller of Troy - Troy University
Conner Howell of Enterprise - Troy University
Allyson Alexander of Dothan - Troy University
Coleman Wright of Headland - Troy University
Seth Whitehurst of Dothan - Troy University
Mary Shaver of Troy - Troy University
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914.
A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community.
ODK's mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK's leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.
The Society's national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.