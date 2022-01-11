Omicron driving COVID numbers up

Nearly 42% of all COVID-19 tests administered in the Wiregrass have been positive for the virus in the past week, according to numbers reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
With a surge in cases blamed on the highly-contagious omicron variant, numbers statewide and locally keep going up as Alabama nears the 1 million mark for total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The entire state, with its positivity rate of 41.2%, is considered at high risk for transmission.
With 74,259 new cases reported in the first 11 days of 2022, Alabama has seen a total of 993,418 cases of COVID-19 since 2020. Eight deaths reported so far for 2022 brings the state’s death count to 16,630 people.
There have been 3,765 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wiregrass since Jan. 1 – a marked change from when Wiregrass was reporting less than 200 cases a week ago.
Omicron is believed to result in less severe illness for most people and presents with symptoms such as cough, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, sore or scratchy throat, headache and muscle aches. While the delta variant is still listed a variant of concern in Alabama based on data for the past four weeks, the more contagious omicron variant has surpassed delta in most public health regional districts across the state.
Dothan City Schools is returning to remote learning starting Wednesday due to the rise in COVID numbers with hopes of resuming in-person classes next week, and the Wiregrass area’s two largest hospitals have seen the number of COVID-19 patients climb in the past week.
Hospitalizations statewide have been shooting straight up on the chart updated daily by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) as part of the state’s online COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Alabama’s hospitalizations reached 1,925 on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Flowers Hospital had 35 people hospitalized for COVID-19 while Southeast Health reported 51 patients. A week ago, Flowers reported 15 patients and Southeast Health had 21 patients with COVID-19.
ADPH has not reported any 2022 deaths for Southeast Alabama. Southeast Health, which serves a three-state area, did report one death related to COVID-19 in its Jan. 11 numbers. Over the weekend, Southeast Health added 27 new patients based on numbers posted on the hospital’s website.
Locally, Barbour County has the highest positivity rate at 52% followed by Dale County at 48.2%, Coffee County at 46.5%, and Henry County at 43.3%. Houston County’s positivity rate is now at 38.5%; Geneva County is at 35.3%; Pike County is at 30%; and Covington County is at 29.5%.
Southeast Alabama saw cases increase anywhere from 40% to 50% and higher since late last week.
Depending on the county, vaccination rates locally continue to remain between 35% and 44% of people fully vaccinated and 42% to 54% who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
