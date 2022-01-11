Omicron driving COVID numbers up

Nearly 42% of all COVID-19 tests administered in the Wiregrass have been positive for the virus in the past week, according to numbers reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

With a surge in cases blamed on the highly-contagious omicron variant, numbers statewide and locally keep going up as Alabama nears the 1 million mark for total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The entire state, with its positivity rate of 41.2%, is considered at high risk for transmission.

With 74,259 new cases reported in the first 11 days of 2022, Alabama has seen a total of 993,418 cases of COVID-19 since 2020. Eight deaths reported so far for 2022 brings the state’s death count to 16,630 people.

There have been 3,765 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wiregrass since Jan. 1 – a marked change from when Wiregrass was reporting less than 200 cases a week ago.