Omicron leaving high case numbers in its wake

There were more than 302,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Alabama during the first month of 2022.
Hospitalizations are going down and the state’s 7-day positivity rate has dropped to 35.4%, according to numbers reported on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard. Those improvements may be signs that the highly-contagious omicron variant is lessening its grip on the state, but the number of cases in its wake is staggering.
The number of reported cases climbed from less than 3,700 cases as of Jan. 3 to 302,496 cases reported as of Feb. 1. In all of 2020 – the pandemic’s first nine months – the state reported 387,417 cases. For 2021, Alabama has reported 533,983 cases of COVID-19.
Alabama has had more than 1.2 million cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
On Tuesday, there were 2,685 people hospitalized throughout the state – down from a peak of 2,961 hospitalizations reported on Jan. 25. Dothan’s Southeast Health reported 89 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The state remains under a high transmission risk as does each of its 67 counties.
The eight Wiregrass counties in Southeast Alabama have reported 16,438 cases for 2022 as of Tuesday, bringing the region’s total to 79,847 cases since the pandemic’s start.
In the last two weeks, Houston County’s reported cases more than doubled, and the county has reported 13 deaths so far in 2022. Other Wiregrass counties – including Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Pike – saw similar increases. Combined, the Wiregrass has reported 38 deaths due to COVID so far for 2022, bringing to the total number of deaths up to 1,479.
The 7-day positivity rates for local counties range from a low of 29% in Pike County up to a high of 41.2% in Coffee County. Houston County currently has a positivity rate of 38.3%.
