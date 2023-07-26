‘Tis amazing what pops up online, where like at Heinz, variety is the spice of life, like today’s picture of an unconscious Babe Ruth who’d run into a wall chasing a foul ball during the first game of a 1924 doubleheader with Washington’s Senators.

Babe was revived after five minutes and finished that game but only played about half the nightcap.

Fast forward 99 seasons and the player many describe as “the second coming of the Bambino,” pitcher/outfielder/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese native/sensational member of the Los Angeles Angels who may be involved in a salary knockout.

This week began with this headline: “Ohtani Trade Resolution on Horizon.”

The MLB trade deadline is Monday.

Speculators have, well, uh, speculated, the All-Star’s next uniform may belong to Atlanta’s Braves or New York’s Yankees.

Either way, Ohtani will join one of Babe’s former teams; after NY fired him, Babe played his way back to Boston, where his Major League career began with the Red Sox (1915) and where he hit his final two homers as a Braves attraction (1935).

If Ohtani comes to Atlanta, hopefully about a half dozen behind-the-scenes Braves personnel won’t have any contact with him.

None of the doctors, trainers and others of their ilk need to even meet Ohtani; Atlanta’s already had 22-plus players on the injured list this season and several pitchers had inflamed shoulders and/or strained hamstrings …

From the House of Adams, it looks like we’re puttin’ the band, The Original Rebels, back together in a much different way.

Say what?

Right now, far as fans know, the Southeastern Conference includes teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

Hmmm.

If the SEC adds a team from North Carolina, maybe Elon or Wake Forest, and one from Virginia, perhaps Washington and Lee or William and Mary, we’ll have the entire old Confederate States of America back together, with Oklahoma, which gained statehood Nov. 16, 1907, added to help protect our northwestern flank.

Then, let’s please bring back Sewanee and Tulane.

The South’s a’risin’ again.

Stay tuned.

The current University of Alabama football roster has two players with obvious Enterprise connections.

One is senior tight end Robert Ellis (No. 43); the former Wildcat arrived in Tuscaloosa for the 2020 season.

The other player is freshman Baker Hickman, a 6-3, 315-pound offensive lineman (No. 66), who played at Tuscaloosa’s Northridge High.

His Enterprise connection is his granddaddy, Freddy Hickman, a member of the glorious EHS class of 1968.

Seven to-be-discussed-in-an-exciting-August-column Bama players have indirect EHS ties.

Stay tuned.

Recently, the University of Colorado announced head coach Deion Sanders wouldn’t attend Pac-12 media days as he continues recovering from leg surgery. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly replaced him.

Ozark native Kelly, if you recall, coached Alabama safeties until getting Buffaloed.

Wonder if Charles took Bama’s cigar-smoking tradition with him to Boulder?

A critic once wrote coach Paul Bryant corrupted youths of America by allowing cigars to be smoked by Bama players after Tennessee game victories ...

Finally, this headline: “Is Irish QB South Bend’s new Manti Te’o?”

Te’o, remember, made up a girlfriend before the Irish lost to Bama, 42-14, in the national championship game.

This guy, Sam Hartman, had a necklace made up from his surgically-removed rib …