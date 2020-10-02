One dead; five hospitalized in Thursday night collision on Parramore Road

One woman is dead after an SUV struck her car in a head-on collision on Parramore Road Thursday night.

Dothan Police identified the victim as Kayla Metcalf, 26, of Dothan on Friday morning.

“A SUV entered oncoming traffic in order to pass a vehicle. A passenger car was travelling in the opposing lane and the SUV struck the passenger car head on,” Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said in a statement. “The driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The other five people involved in the accident were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

According to a Go Fund Me page organized by the victim's sister Jessica Spann, all three of Metcalf's children were in the car with her at the time of the accident.

Metcalf's infant child and five-year-old were both transported to the hospital at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for critical injuries.