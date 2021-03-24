 Skip to main content
One injured in school bus-van collision
One injured in school bus-van collision

  • Updated
No students were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a van at the intersection of Washington and South Oates streets Wednesday afternoon, but the driver of the van was taken to a local hospital.

Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas said the van hit the side of the school bus that was carrying eight children.

The driver of the van received minor injuries.

Sallas said it is unclear what caused the wreck, but one of the vehicles likely ran a traffic light.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine which vehicle was at fault in the crash.

