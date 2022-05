MidSouth Paving plans to close the median crossing on Highway 84 West at the entrance to Flowers Hospital nearest to John D. Odom Road beginning Tuesday, May 31.

Flowers Hospital has been notified about the closing, according to a news release from the City of Dothan.

This work will likely last all week and possibly into the first part of the next week, depending on the weather.

As always, drivers should take extra precautions in road construction areas.