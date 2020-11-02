One More Day: Original Kettle Korn raising money for local veterans

Normally, at this time of year, the Original Kettle Korn customers would be lining up at the National Peanut Festival for the sweet popcorn treat.
This year’s peanut festival was canceled due to fears of COVID-19 spreading through festival crowds. But kettle corn fans can get their fix while contributing to a good cause.
Tom and Kathy Truhlar of Wisconsin traveled to Dothan to help raise money for Wiregrass veterans. After all of their regular festival stops were canceled for 2020, the Truhlars partnered with a local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization for a three-day fundraiser that started Sunday and ends Tuesday, Nov. 3.
From 1 to 7 p.m., the Original Kettle Korn will be located next to the DAV produce stand in the parking lot of Cowboys of Dothan, located at the intersection of U.S. 231 South and Saunders Road.
Art Miller of the local DAV said the money will help veterans in need just as the produce stand does, especially those who have become homeless. Miller said he plans to work with groups like Wiregrass 2-1-1 and The Harbor to help get needed items to homeless veterans in the area before temperatures get too cold.
The Truhlars first met Art Miller when they began attending the National Peanut Festival in 2009 having bought the Original Kettle Korn from original owners John and Barb Rollins. The DAV’s food shelter at the peanut festival was located next to the Original Kettle Korn.
Miller said the first day of the fundraiser had people in line before the Truhlars were even ready.
“We had people in the parking lot at 11 o’clock waiting for them to crank up,” Miller said.
Customers were steady on Monday as Tom Truhlar stirred up batches of sweet kettle corn.
The Truhlars said, as always, the Wiregrass didn’t disappoint. Martin Environmental provided a free dumpster for the fundraiser and several customers on Sunday paid beyond the regular rates for their bags of Original Kettle Korn. A local medical office continued its tradition of buying 32 large bags for each of its employees.
The Truhlars said the event wasn’t about them or even really about kettle corn.
“The Lord didn’t put us here to shine,” Kathy Truhlar said. “He put us here to help others.”
