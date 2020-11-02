One More Day: Original Kettle Korn raising money for local veterans

Normally, at this time of year, the Original Kettle Korn customers would be lining up at the National Peanut Festival for the sweet popcorn treat.

This year’s peanut festival was canceled due to fears of COVID-19 spreading through festival crowds. But kettle corn fans can get their fix while contributing to a good cause.

Tom and Kathy Truhlar of Wisconsin traveled to Dothan to help raise money for Wiregrass veterans. After all of their regular festival stops were canceled for 2020, the Truhlars partnered with a local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization for a three-day fundraiser that started Sunday and ends Tuesday, Nov. 3.

From 1 to 7 p.m., the Original Kettle Korn will be located next to the DAV produce stand in the parking lot of Cowboys of Dothan, located at the intersection of U.S. 231 South and Saunders Road.

Art Miller of the local DAV said the money will help veterans in need just as the produce stand does, especially those who have become homeless. Miller said he plans to work with groups like Wiregrass 2-1-1 and The Harbor to help get needed items to homeless veterans in the area before temperatures get too cold.

