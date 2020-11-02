 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One More Day: Original Kettle Korn raising money for local veterans
0 comments
alert featured

One More Day: Original Kettle Korn raising money for local veterans

{{featured_button_text}}

Normally, at this time of year, the Original Kettle Korn customers would be lining up at the National Peanut Festival for the sweet popcorn treat.

This year’s peanut festival was canceled due to fears of COVID-19 spreading through festival crowds. But kettle corn fans can get their fix while contributing to a good cause.

Tom and Kathy Truhlar of Wisconsin traveled to Dothan to help raise money for Wiregrass veterans. After all of their regular festival stops were canceled for 2020, the Truhlars partnered with a local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization for a three-day fundraiser that started Sunday and ends Tuesday, Nov. 3.

From 1 to 7 p.m., the Original Kettle Korn will be located next to the DAV produce stand in the parking lot of Cowboys of Dothan, located at the intersection of U.S. 231 South and Saunders Road.

Art Miller of the local DAV said the money will help veterans in need just as the produce stand does, especially those who have become homeless. Miller said he plans to work with groups like Wiregrass 2-1-1 and The Harbor to help get needed items to homeless veterans in the area before temperatures get too cold.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Truhlars first met Art Miller when they began attending the National Peanut Festival in 2009 having bought the Original Kettle Korn from original owners John and Barb Rollins. The DAV’s food shelter at the peanut festival was located next to the Original Kettle Korn.

Miller said the first day of the fundraiser had people in line before the Truhlars were even ready.

“We had people in the parking lot at 11 o’clock waiting for them to crank up,” Miller said.

Customers were steady on Monday as Tom Truhlar stirred up batches of sweet kettle corn.

The Truhlars said, as always, the Wiregrass didn’t disappoint. Martin Environmental provided a free dumpster for the fundraiser and several customers on Sunday paid beyond the regular rates for their bags of Original Kettle Korn. A local medical office continued its tradition of buying 32 large bags for each of its employees.

The Truhlars said the event wasn’t about them or even really about kettle corn.

“The Lord didn’t put us here to shine,” Kathy Truhlar said. “He put us here to help others.”

Fair food

With no National Peanut Festival this year, a few local events have been planned with some of the vendors who would normally be at the festival. Here is where you can find some of your classic fair foods:

Veterans fundraiser with the Original Kettle Korn

Cowboys parking lot, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan

Tuesday, Nov. 3; 1-7 p.m.

Eagle Eye’s Mini Food Fair

Eagle Eye Outfitters, 3535 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Saturday, Nov. 7; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Non-Profit Peanut Palooza

Folklore Brewing & Meadery, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan

Saturday, Nov. 7; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert