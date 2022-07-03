One person dies in Enterprise accident Sunday morning

ENTERPRISE – An early Sunday morning traffic accident here has claimed the life of one person, according to an Enterprise Police Department news release.

Police said that at approximately 7:25 a.m., the fatal accident involving a single-passenger vehicle happened on Highway 84 at the intersection of Coppinville Road.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of vehicle, who was not immediately identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Enterprise Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit. The name of the deceased is being withheld until family members have been notified. No further information has been released at this time.