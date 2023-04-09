Dothan Police are investigating a shooting that left a person with one gunshot wound to the upper torso and one to the arm.

At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a firearm assault that had occurred inside the Family Dollar located at 1061 S. Oates St.

Officers arrived and found one victim with two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Police said in a news release that this was an isolated incident that did not involve the business.

“All persons involved have been identified by law enforcement,” the release says. “This is an ongoing investigation that remains pending.”