One suspect arrested in South Oates Walmart robbery

Dothan police arrested the first suspect in a robbery that occurred at South Oates Walmart.

Kyle Thomas North, 31, of Dothan, is being charged with second-degree robbery.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said North and a second suspect went into Walmart on Feb. 8 and picked up a power drill and sandpaper.

“Once they got past the point-of-sale, they were stopped by loss prevention employees with the business,” Owens said. “North and a second suspect used force to escape with the items.”

North’s bond was set at $30,000.

Owens said investigators are still looking for the second suspect.

