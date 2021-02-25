One suspect arrested in South Oates Walmart robbery

Dothan police arrested the first suspect in a robbery that occurred at South Oates Walmart.
Kyle Thomas North, 31, of Dothan, is being charged with second-degree robbery.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said North and a second suspect went into Walmart on Feb. 8 and picked up a power drill and sandpaper.
“Once they got past the point-of-sale, they were stopped by loss prevention employees with the business,” Owens said. “North and a second suspect used force to escape with the items.”
North’s bond was set at $30,000.
Owens said investigators are still looking for the second suspect.
