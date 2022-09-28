 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ongoing work on the Circle forces some temporary business driveway closings

Workers for Midsouth Paving Inc. build a retaining wall as work continues on the Ross Clark Circle expansion project this week. The current phase of the project is adding more lanes to Ross Clark Circle from Choctaw Street to Montgomery Highway.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

The driveways into Olive Garden and the former TGI Friday’s on the Ross Clark Circle are now open, according to a City of Dothan news release.

However, beginning Wednesday, the Golden Corral driveway will be closed for construction. Golden Corral customers can access the restaurant via Olive Garden’s driveway. The driveway is likely to be closed until early next week.

The city news release notes that MidSouth Construction will continue construction of the new northbound service road and installation of new storm drainpipe along the east side of the Circle between Montgomery Highway and McDonald’s. Each affected business will have continuous driveway access available to customers during normal operating hours.

Impact to businesses, including Richie B’s, Oishi Sushi and Grill, and the exit driveway from McDonald’s, will continue. Each restaurant’s driveways will remain open during normal business hours but expect temporary driveway closures during other times of day.

Meadowbrook Drive will likely remain closed for several more weeks.

The Easy Money Cash Center driveway to the Circle will remain closed at this time. Access is available from Montgomery Highway.

All work schedules are dependent on upcoming weather events, and drivers are urged to be alert and use caution when traveling in this area.

