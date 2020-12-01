Opp man dies from injuries caused by Nov. 18 traffic accident

A Covington County man has died from injuries he sustained in Nov. 18 vehicle accident east of Enterprise.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was notified on Nov. 26 of the death of James Lanier, 64, of Opp, according to an emailed statement sent out Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, as Lanier was driving eastbound in a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, according to state troopers. Lanier crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2003 Ford Taurus head on. Lanier was transferred to Baptist South in Montgomery. The crash happened in Coffee County on State Highway 134 near the 18-mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of the Enterprise city limits.

No further information was released as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.