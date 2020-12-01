 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opp man dies from injuries caused by Nov. 18 traffic accident
0 comments
top story

Opp man dies from injuries caused by Nov. 18 traffic accident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opp man died from injuries caused by Nov. 18 traffic accident

A Covington County man has died from injuries he sustained in Nov. 18 vehicle accident east of Enterprise.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was notified on Nov. 26 of the death of James Lanier, 64, of Opp, according to an emailed statement sent out Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, as Lanier was driving eastbound in a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, according to state troopers. Lanier crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2003 Ford Taurus head on. Lanier was transferred to Baptist South in Montgomery. The crash happened in Coffee County on State Highway 134 near the 18-mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of the Enterprise city limits.

No further information was released as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert