Opp man faces identity theft charge after opening credit line in co-worker's name

An Opp man faces an identity theft charge after allegedly opening a line-of-credit in a co-worker’s name.

Christopher Wayne Holland, 25, was arrested over the weekend for the Aug. 26, 2020, offense, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

Owens said Holland opened a $5,500 line-of-credit through a financial institution using the victim’s personal information, though it is unclear how much he actually used.

The suspect and victim worked together at a local concrete business, Owens said.

Holland’s bond was set at $30,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.