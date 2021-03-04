Opp man faces identity theft charge after opening credit line in co-worker's name

An Opp man faces an identity theft charge after allegedly opening a line-of-credit in a co-worker’s name.
Christopher Wayne Holland, 25, was arrested over the weekend for the Aug. 26, 2020, offense, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.
Owens said Holland opened a $5,500 line-of-credit through a financial institution using the victim’s personal information, though it is unclear how much he actually used.
The suspect and victim worked together at a local concrete business, Owens said.
Holland’s bond was set at $30,000.
