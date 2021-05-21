Opp woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle traffic crash at approximately 12:50 a.m. Thursday in Butler County has claimed the life of a Covington County woman.

Charlotte Mauldin, 62, of Opp was driving a 2010 Mazda 5 traveling south on Interstate 65. The crash occurred when a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, also traveling south, struck the rear of the Mazda 5.

As a result, Mauldin left the roadway, struck a ditch and was ejected from the vehicle. Mauldin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred four miles south of Greenville city limits.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

