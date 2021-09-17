Orders of monoclonal antibodies must go through state

“We’re states that have low vaccination rates; we have a high case rates,” Harris said. “I think the use was appropriate. We were using it for people who needed to get it, but there’s simply not enough to go around for everybody.”

There are currently nearly 1.91 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.4 million who have received at least one dose of vaccine. As of Friday, there were 2,170 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19.

More than 13,000 Alabama residents have died since the pandemic began in March 2020, and Harris said the state is currently experiencing deaths at a higher rate with 192 deaths reported between Thursday and Friday. Harris said data shows the state hit a grim milestone during 2020.

“This past year, 2020, is going to be the first year that we know of in the history of our state where we actually had more deaths than births,” Harris said. “Our state literally shrank in 2020 based on the numbers that we have managed to put together and actually by quite a bit.”

The state recorded 64,714 deaths during 2020 and 57,641 births. In 100 years of recording such information, such a difference has never happened before, Harris said.

“Nor has it ever even been close before,” Harris said. “In World War II or during the flu pandemic of 1918 or World War I – we’ve never had a time where deaths exceeded births until this past year, and it’s certainly possible that could happen this year as well if we continue on the same rate that we’re seeing now.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.