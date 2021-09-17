Orders of monoclonal antibodies must go through state

Providers of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 are no longer able to order the drugs directly. Instead, all orders must go through the state health department.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) along with other state health departments across the country were notified earlier this week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about the new procedure for providers to secure monoclonal antibodies.
“That’s the rule they’ve applied to everyone in the country, not just to Alabama,” Harris said during a Friday news briefing. “They will allocate the total number of doses that we have available for our state based on our case numbers and our hospitalization numbers. It’s not clear how that formula is going to work and what that means for the total number of doses we’re going to see at this time.”
Harris said the federal government will also cut doses allocated for states if providers do not report the doses they administer.
“If they can’t tell for sure that a dose has been given; if there’s some uncertainty about whether it remains on the shelf or has been given, then that’ll be subtracted from the amount we get,” Harris said.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created antibodies that mimic the body’s immune response. The infusions have been credited with not only reducing the severity of COVID symptoms but also reducing the chances of patients ending up in a hospital. The IV infusion is given within 10 days after the onset of symptoms and is not given to patients who are already hospitalized.
Last week, Harris said the federal government planned to temporarily cut the amount of monoclonal antibodies going to providers by about 30% due to the growing demand for the treatment. Friday, Harris said that percentage was never definite, and HHS instead developed the allocation plan based on cases and hospitalizations.
Harris said chances are there are patients scheduled for the infusion therapy who will not receive it as a result of the changes.
“This has really disrupted the supply, so we are really sorry to say that there are going to be some patients who aren’t able to access that drug who thought they were going to have that available to them,” Harris said. “We absolutely were not expecting this change in how the drug is distributed.”
The state, Harris said, has a plan in place for providers to make weekly orders of monoclonal antibodies to ADPH. But if the state as whole does not use at least 70% of the supply shipped to Alabama, then the state’s allocation will be decreased, Harris said.
Harris said according to HHS there are about 150,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies produced each week in the U.S. for use by the whole country. Demand, however, has increased 20 fold in the past month, he said.
Harris said HHS told officials that the majority of monoclonal antibodies were going to about six of seven states mostly in the Southeast.
“We’re states that have low vaccination rates; we have a high case rates,” Harris said. “I think the use was appropriate. We were using it for people who needed to get it, but there’s simply not enough to go around for everybody.”
There are currently nearly 1.91 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.4 million who have received at least one dose of vaccine. As of Friday, there were 2,170 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19.
More than 13,000 Alabama residents have died since the pandemic began in March 2020, and Harris said the state is currently experiencing deaths at a higher rate with 192 deaths reported between Thursday and Friday. Harris said data shows the state hit a grim milestone during 2020.
“This past year, 2020, is going to be the first year that we know of in the history of our state where we actually had more deaths than births,” Harris said. “Our state literally shrank in 2020 based on the numbers that we have managed to put together and actually by quite a bit.”
The state recorded 64,714 deaths during 2020 and 57,641 births. In 100 years of recording such information, such a difference has never happened before, Harris said.
“Nor has it ever even been close before,” Harris said. “In World War II or during the flu pandemic of 1918 or World War I – we’ve never had a time where deaths exceeded births until this past year, and it’s certainly possible that could happen this year as well if we continue on the same rate that we’re seeing now.”
