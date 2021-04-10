'Our doors were open': Saliba Center learning to pivot after pandemic year

Both coordinators agree that many of the virtual changes created as a result of the pandemic will remain in the future. Lyles and Storey both plan to make accommodations by offering services via video calls like FaceTime or virtual sessions to clients who may not be comfortable leaving their homes.

“It’s just another way to keep people involved,” Storey said. “You can’t be here? Okay, no problem. I can FaceTime you. That’s not going away, even in the therapeutic world it’s going more in that fashion.”

Ford said she believes a common misconception about the Saliba Center is you have to be down on your luck to receive services. However, people who want to better their career or education situation can find a place at the center.

“That is not at all the case,” Ford said. “If you want to move up in your career, maybe you need training in a certain skill before you can move to a different position, you can get that here. You don’t have to be unemployed to be involved at the Saliba Center.”

Ford added that anyone who may not need services but wants to be a part of center can volunteer or make a donation.

“We need people who are willing to donate and be a part of this,” Ford said. “You’re money goes to legitimate hands on services. We also take clothing donations for our boutique which provides job-ready clothes for people who cannot access them on their own. Our gates our always open for people who need services or wants to help further those services.”

