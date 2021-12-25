Our warm Christmas

It’s Christmas time in Dothan (or perhaps Boxing Day, depending on when you’re reading) and if you were expecting a Currier & Ives tableau, you’re disappointed.
Beyond the important religious aspects of the season, we’re raised to think of Christmas in a certain way. In every depiction, there’s always a roaring conflagration in a fireplace, a thick, cottony blanket of snow outside, ice skaters gliding across frozen ponds while their long scarves defy physics by flapping out behind them.
That may be the scene in Minnesota, but to a kid growing up in southeast Alabama, the only atmospheric cotton is the humidity in the air, pond gliding requires a jon boat, and behind every roaring fire is a pile of leaves or a defective space heater.
You may have noticed that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day seemed more like early summer than the dead of winter; it’s difficult to catch the spirit of a Madison Avenue version of Christmas when it’s sunny and 70s outside.
Recently I was reading a section on the development of Coca-Cola in Tom Standage’s “A History of the World in 6 Glasses,” when I found myself slack-jawed to learn that the incorporation of Santa Claus in those traditional and iconic Coke ads was a slick marketing ploy to appeal to children at a time when it was illegal to advertise caffeinated beverages to minors.
We recently made a quick trip to New York City, and I harbored some expectation that certain experiences there might make the season joyous for me. We arrived to find a bit of rain, some humidity, and unseasonably mild temperatures. One day, Manhattan was filled with people in various bits of Santa attire, and as the day wore on and the Santas began to appear more, er, R-rated, it became clear that it was the annual Bad Santa bar crawl day that has, in the past, been more reminiscent of New Orleans than New Amsterdam.
We went to Rockefeller Center; the tree was nice, but there were at least 100 million people milling about and no places to sit.
There were no ice skaters with gravity-defying scarves in Central Park; only a Zamboni glided across the ice.
However, the place was brimming with experiences that invoke the Christmas spirit. Shortly after arriving, we sat at a counter in hotel restaurant for a bit of refreshment before check-in, and were soon joined by a group of young Saints fans who had traveled from Louisiana for the big game. They were friendly and ebullient, but perhaps geographically challenged. “I wanna see the Empire State Building and The White House,” one woman gushed. I almost suggested she walk to the intersection next to the hotel, where she could look down 34th and see the Empire State building, and then look a block or so south to see the postal building, whose imposing colonnaded façade might fool someone who didn’t know the White House wasn’t in New York City.
But the kindness of these strangers didn’t invite any good-natured trickery. It was refreshing, and although I didn’t realize it at the time, it set the stage for a succession of uplifting vignettes.
Sitting at a traffic light in a cab one afternoon, we noticed a man moving briskly across the crosswalk when he encountered an elderly woman on a walker slowly trudging in the opposite direction. He stopped and turned around and took the woman gently by the arm and helped her back to the curbside he’d just left.
It was a small thing, just a glimpse, really. But it made a big impression on the Alabamians in the back of a big city cab.
Strangers helping strangers out of kindness. Christmas isn’t about snow or sleds or ice skates or fat bearded men in red suits. It’s a reminder of the beliefs and behaviors advocated by nearly every flavor of established religion – kindness, empathy, generosity. No snow required.
What I’m reading:
The aforementioned Standage book, “A History of the World in 6 Glasses,” explores the impact of six beverages on modern society.
Joan Didion’s “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” which I bought a few days before she died. I have always enjoyed Didion’s perspective.
Patti Smith, “Devotion,” a slender volume of musings on writing.
“The Bitter Southerner Reader,” a collection of essays and stories from the eclectic literary website bittersoutherner.com
.
