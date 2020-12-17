Overturned school bus on Rucker Boulevard Wednesday sends three students to hospital

ENTERPRISE - Three students were sent to the hospital when a school bus overturned on Rucker Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The students had non-life threatening injuries, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Dothan post.

ALEA's Thursday morning report states that a 2016 Subaru coupe was stopped in the left passing lane when a Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended it. The school bus swerved to prevent striking the Chevrolet, overcorrected, and overturned.

Currently, it is unknown how many students occupied the bus at the time of the crash at approximately 4 p.m.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

