Owens says, ‘Forgotten people’ remembered at Ozark's Vivian B. Adams School

OZARK — What Susan Owens calls “the forgotten people” have found a place to belong in the Encore Program at Vivian B. Adam School located here.

Owens, a resource coordinator for the school that serves special needs individuals in six South Alabama counties, told Ozark Rotarians Tuesday that the unique, lifelong learner program called Encore is moving to a new larger building on campus in February and will be able to serve up to 30 students.

Under the direction of Hannah Parker, VBAS currently serves 124 individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities from Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Houston and Pike counties in an extended-year program. The 501©(3) non-profit organization is located at 2047 Stuart Tarter Road in Ozark.

“In the United States, you are guaranteed a free and appropriate public education until the age of 21,” Owens said. “The day after you’re 21 you are not guaranteed anything.

“When students with intellectual disabilities reach the age of adulthood and age-out of federally mandated and funded public education programs they qualify to apply for continued services through a waiver released by the Alabama State Department of Mental Health.

“Currently, there are between 2,000 and 3,000 deserving Alabama citizens on the waiting list,” Owens said. “Some individuals with intellectual disabilities are likely not to receive services at all since the list is prioritized by severity and criticality.

“These underserved individuals have no place to go to further their education, maintain social and peer relationships and continue their progress towards more independence,” Owens said, adding that the nearest programs such as Encore are in Auburn and Montgomery.

Owens said that throughout the school’s 51-year history, the VBAS board has added programs and opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities as needs have been presented.

“With incredible foresight, in 2018 the VBAS board launched Encore, our fifth adult program, with a curriculum based on life skills and continued growth and development of adult learners,” she said. ‘This elite lifelong learner program provides necessary gap services to qualified group of adults with intellectual disabilities.”

“When we set up Encore, we began to look for those forgotten people of high functioning skill — but not enough to have a job — who are not able to be home alone by themselves for any length of time, who are ambulatory, can feed themselves and, at least partially communicate,” Owens said. “We began the program with four boys four years ago. Today there are nine students in the program.”

Program participants are charged a minimal tuition of $250 a month, Owens said. Scholarship and tuition aid funding is available for qualifying individuals.

The Encore program is not supported by federal, state or local government funds. All funding is generated by donations, fundraising events and tuition, Owens said.

“I feel like the Encore program has been under the hand of the Lord,” Owens said. “It is all self-funded. There is a real need for this program. Encore has given these forgotten people peers, a place to be and a purpose.”

For more information, contact Owens at (334) 618-5189 or susanowens7634@gmail.com.