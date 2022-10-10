Ozark City Schools host military appreciation event

It's Military Appreciation Game Day for the Ozark City Schools as they host and recognize active duty and retired military members and their families at Carroll High School’s football game Friday.

Although the event at Matthews Stadium is being billed as “Military Appreciation Game Day," every day is military appreciation day at CHS, said Principal Dr. Charles Corbitt Jr. Monday.

“Fort Rucker is our neighbor and I believe a great way to serve our military families and our country is show our appreciation by recognizing them at one of our athletic events,” Corbitt said.

This year the Ozark City Schools System was named one of 53 public schools and systems across the state awarded the “Purple Star School” designation as part of a national and state initiative to recognize schools for their support of military children. "Student 2 student," a student-to-student peer program for military students, and the appointment of a school liaison for military families are criteria for a school to be considered for the honor.

“We are a 'Purple Star School' because we have support systems in place, such as the ‘Student 2 Student’ club to assist those families who move into our area to have a smoother transition period into our school,” Corbitt said. “Ozark is a stone’s throw from the Home of Army Aviation and the ties between us are growing stronger every day.”

Corbitt said that Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman strongly encourages actively welcoming military students and their families to ease their transfers into the city and school system. “If we do not physically serve in the military, the least we can do is recognize them for all they do for us,” Corbitt said.

All active military and retirees, along with their families, are welcome to be part of this event. The school asks that participants bring their military ID with them. “D.A. Smith Middle School students will be on the spirit line with United States flags honoring those who have served this country with dignity and respect,” Corbitt said. The CHS Student 2 Student group will be assisting in the festivities.

The appreciation event includes tailgating at the back of CHS at 5:30 p.m.; a helicopter landing on the field at 6:40 p.m.; and military families being escorted to the football field to be recognized by United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker Commanding General Brig. Gen. Michael McCurry.

All military participants will be guests of OCS during the football game against Greenville High School which begins at 7 p.m.