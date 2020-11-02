Ozark couple facing more sex charges in ongoing abuse investigation

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office has filed additional sex charges in an investigation into the abuse of child under the age of 12.
Tiffany Hughes, 32, and John Bright, 49, were charged with an additional count of possession of child pornography, 11 counts of parents or guardians permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter, and one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Bright has also been charged with one count of first-degree human trafficking.
Bright and Hughes, both from Ozark, are an unmarried couple.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Dale County Sheriff’s Office received allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor child under the age of 12 from a source in Ozark.
“Investigators immediately acted on the information and subsequently we have executed multiple search warrants both physically and electronically,” a press release from the sheriff’s office previously stated.
Forensic interviews were conducted and based on preliminary evidence, Bright was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and electronic solicitation of a child. Hughes was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child less than 12. Both were re-arrested later in the day and charged with 10 counts each of possession of child pornography.
Cumulatively, Bright’s bonds total $1.1 Million while Hughes’ bonds total $1.04 million.
“As the investigation continues we anticipate additional charges,” Dale County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said.
Sheriff’s investigators are being assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Dale County District Attorney’s Office.
