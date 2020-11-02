Ozark couple facing more sex charges in ongoing abuse investigation

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office has filed additional sex charges in an investigation into the abuse of child under the age of 12.

Tiffany Hughes, 32, and John Bright, 49, were charged with an additional count of possession of child pornography, 11 counts of parents or guardians permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter, and one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Bright has also been charged with one count of first-degree human trafficking.

Bright and Hughes, both from Ozark, are an unmarried couple.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Dale County Sheriff’s Office received allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor child under the age of 12 from a source in Ozark.

“Investigators immediately acted on the information and subsequently we have executed multiple search warrants both physically and electronically,” a press release from the sheriff’s office previously stated.