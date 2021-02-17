Ozark Dale County Library hosts community work day

The Ozark-Dale County Library is hosting a community work day on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon to begin renovations on their new location at the Ozark Square Shopping Center next to the Super Sav grocery store.

It's an opportunity to get the community together for a good cause, said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship.

“We wanted to use it as a means to get people together and also get the word out about relocating the library,” Blankenship said. “We hope to make it a big group event and kick off the new location.”

There will be a variety of work to be done and volunteers of all skillsets will be needed. Blankenship said some of the work will include removing floor tiles, cutting out doorways, digging up dirt for plumbing and some general clean up and miscellaneous jobs.

“It’s all just manual labor, nothing too complicated,” Blankenship said. “We agreed to all work together on it and try to get the community involved as well.”

Former Carroll High School band booster David Speck will be providing lunch to all volunteers with hot dogs and BBQ.

Individuals, groups, and organizations interested in volunteering can sign up with Amber Chancey by calling 334-774-5480 or by emailing chlibrary@troycable.net.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.

