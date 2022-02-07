Ozark Dale County Library temporarily opens at old location

OZARK - Shipping woes have delayed the opening of the new Ozark Dale County Library, so the library's board of directors have opted to temporarily reopen the library's old location in early March.

The old location at 416 James St. in Ozark closed in late December so staff could pack materials and move to the new location on North Union Avenue. Plans had been to open in the new location in March.

However, according to an announcement sent out Monday, the old James Street library will re-open temporarily after the board evaluated the impact shipping delays would have on opening the new library.

When the James Street site reopens March 4, the library will offer all materials (except DVDs) as well as programs and services while operating Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No official opening date for the new location was announced, and the library will remain open at the old location until further notice.

Plans for the new library had been around for years due to the old site's problems with leaks and foundation issues.