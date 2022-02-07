Ozark Dale County Library temporarily opens at old location

OZARK - Shipping woes have delayed the opening of the new Ozark Dale County Library, so the library's board of directors have opted to temporarily reopen the library's old location in early March.
The old location at 416 James St. in Ozark closed in late December so staff could pack materials and move to the new location on North Union Avenue. Plans had been to open in the new location in March.
However, according to an announcement sent out Monday, the old James Street library will re-open temporarily after the board evaluated the impact shipping delays would have on opening the new library.
When the James Street site reopens March 4, the library will offer all materials (except DVDs) as well as programs and services while operating Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No official opening date for the new location was announced, and the library will remain open at the old location until further notice.
Plans for the new library had been around for years due to the old site's problems with leaks and foundation issues.
Located north of downtown Ozark in the Piggly Wiggly shopping center, the new library building once housed a Family Dollar and EMS. Renovations involved tearing down a wall between the two units, removing old flooring, installing new duct work and a new front with tinted glass. Plumbing for additional bathrooms was added along with new brick work on exterior columns.
New furnishings were to provided through a grant from the Wiregrass Foundation, according to past minutes of library board meetings.
Specifics on delays were not included in the released statement. In the announcement, the library apologized for any confusion caused to patrons. The library board of directors will meet for a special called meeting on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. in the library's west wing. The public is invited to attend.
The Ozark Dale County Library will offer Spring Break programs in late March. For more information about library services, call 334-774-5480 or email olibrary@troycable.net.
