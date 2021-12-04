Ozark home chef part of national YouTube campaign

Among the most popular cooking videos on the channel include tender and moist Southern fried chicken (624,000 views); how to make fried pig feet (764,000 views); and old-fashioned fried collard greens (1.6 million views).

She doesn’t want her simple “landmark” cooking style to be lost.

Tucker started on social media slowly a few years ago after receiving an iPad, first with a Facebook page and then the YouTube channel. She turned to YouTube for cooking videos. After seeing her young granddaughters absorbed in YouTube videos, Tucker decided to create her own cooking channel so she could document her recipes and the kitchen skills she learned over her life for her granddaughters.

The channel has become so much more than she ever expected. She hears from subscribers who say her videos and cooking style remind them of their grandmothers.

“There’s a few I say God put them in my life that I communicate with,” Tucker said. “You wouldn’t believe the nice people that you will encounter that don’t even know you, just know you through your videos and stuff.”

