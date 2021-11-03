Ozark library to close during move to new site

The new library location – at North Union Avenue and Peacock Parkway – is located north of downtown Ozark in the Piggly Wiggly shopping center in what was once a Family Dollar and the former EMS building. The City of Ozark sold the property to the library’s board of trustees for $100.

While she hates the idea of moving everything because it’s going to be a lot of work, Speck said it’s time. She said the staff will be glad when it’s done and they no longer have to worry about leaks causing damage to collections, such as one did in the genealogy room several years ago.

“Everything is being done brand new, and it is closer to downtown so we should be getting more foot traffic,” Speck said.

Renovations to the new library included removing a wall once dividing the Family Dollar and EMS buildings, new duct work, a new front with tinted glass, plumbing for additional bathrooms, removal of old flooring and new brick work on the building’s exterior columns.

There have been community work days with volunteers and staff members pitching in on the improvements. The library has sold T-shirts to help raise money for the project.