Ozark library to close during move to new site

Water and books don’t mix too well.
But that’s the situation that has developed over time at the Ozark Dale County Library as the current building has deteriorated with age.
“It has so many leaks; I think every room has leaks,” Library Director Karen Speck said.
And after more than 10 years of talking and planning, the library staff will begin moving into a new library by early January.
The Ozark Dale County Library will close its current location on Dec. 30 with plans to reopen in its new location on March 1, 2022 – although the opening date is tentative. There will be no library services offered during the extended closure other than access to e-books.
However, Speck said she hopes the groups that regularly use the library to gather – such as the Pokemon League – will be able to continue do so while staff and volunteers pack up the library’s collections.
Prior to the Dec. 30 closing, the library will also close on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day as well as Nov. 25-27 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 13-27 during Christmas. Patrons will have a last chance to check out materials on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
The current library on James Street has not only experienced numerous leaks, Speck said two of the building’s wings have foundation issues.
The new library location – at North Union Avenue and Peacock Parkway – is located north of downtown Ozark in the Piggly Wiggly shopping center in what was once a Family Dollar and the former EMS building. The City of Ozark sold the property to the library’s board of trustees for $100.
While she hates the idea of moving everything because it’s going to be a lot of work, Speck said it’s time. She said the staff will be glad when it’s done and they no longer have to worry about leaks causing damage to collections, such as one did in the genealogy room several years ago.
“Everything is being done brand new, and it is closer to downtown so we should be getting more foot traffic,” Speck said.
Renovations to the new library included removing a wall once dividing the Family Dollar and EMS buildings, new duct work, a new front with tinted glass, plumbing for additional bathrooms, removal of old flooring and new brick work on the building’s exterior columns.
There have been community work days with volunteers and staff members pitching in on the improvements. The library has sold T-shirts to help raise money for the project.
During the extended closure, library fines will not accrue and the drop box will be open. Patrons will be able to access the library’s Wi-Fi 24/7 from the James Street parking lot and e-books will also still be available through the library’s Libby app. Wallace Community College’s Phillip J. Hamm Library on the Dothan campus will also be available for patrons who need to check out materials as long as they have their library card and a photo ID.
As way to celebrate the move, the Ozark library is offering fine-free returns through March 1 for any overdue materials.
The library staff is also looking for volunteers – teens and adults – to help with packing, moving and setting up the new library. If interested, call the library at 334-774-5480 to speak with volunteer coordinator Andrew Godeke. For more information about the move, call the library or email olibrary@troycable.net.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.