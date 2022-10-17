Ozark making a difference one project at a time again this Saturday

OZARK—An opportunity to make a difference one project at a time, no matter how large or small, is the purpose of the designated Make a Difference Day Saturday in Ozark.

The 26th Annual Make a Difference Day kicks off with a community gathering at Ozark Baptist Church at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends with lunch at First Ozark United Methodist Church at noon. In the hours in between, civic and church groups and individuals work on projects at sites around town they select.

The purpose of the day is simply to demonstrate that Christian giving and brotherhood extend beyond church walls, said Chuck Auman, who started the project in Ozark 26 years ago. “It’s to show that concerned Christians can make a difference.”

A project can be an individual helping an elderly neighbor with yard work or a group tackling a landscaping project at a building. If an individual or group does not have a project in mind, they are invited to call First Ozark UMC at (334) 774-2569 or Susan Judah at (334) 714-8743 ideas or to connect with groups that have already posted their projects.

The retired civil servant shakes his head and smiles as he realizes that the service day project is now more than a quarter century old. “It was really just a suggestion to my Sunday School class that we initiate such a project here after I read an article about Make a Difference Day in the newspaper that was sponsoring it nationwide,” he said. “Because it was my suggestion, I was appointed chairman.”

Twenty-two members of the Ozark First UMC John Wesley Sunday school Class participated in that first service project on Oct. 26, 1996, which was landscaping the Ozark Dale County Public Library. They cleaned the yard, planted flowers, filled holes, trimmed bushes, removed old stumps and edged 400 feet of sidewalk and driveway. They filled four truckloads of trash. “We were proud of the trash piles as that was one measure of progress,” Auman said. Inside the library, the class indexed and filed 44,000 library cards.

The John Wesley Sunday School Class project received national recognition in a newspaper magazine and as a result, a $2,000 donation from actor Paul Newman and his food company, Newman’s Own. In a May 29, 1997, proclamation to the First United Methodist Church of Ozark, signed by then Gov. Fob James Jr., the John Wesley Sunday School Class was commended for making a difference within their own community.

“That got the community’s attention and the project expanded beyond our church, which we were very happy about,” Auman said.

Auman and his wife, the late Pat Parker Auman, continued to work each year on the annual service project. “I didn’t do anything without her,” he said. “Well, except for play Duplicate Bridge. That’s a fierce, ugly game so I dropped out of that.”

“It’s been fascinating to see all the churches, families, and individuals who have gotten involved in Make a Difference Day over the years,” said First Ozark UMC Associate Pastor Melanie Sebastian Foust, chairman of this year’s event, as she reviewed decades of notes, agendas, and news clippings that Auman has collected. “We invite everyone to come join us Saturday at 8 a.m. to get a project assignment if they don’t already have one.”

In the manila folder containing notes from that inaugural Make a Difference Day, Auman had written “We know now, that members of our class, collectively or individually will continue our efforts to make a difference in our community.

“Perhaps in the future, we can involve the entire church and someday the entire community,” Auman wrote in his 1997 notes. “It’s with a certain amount of pride that we can say that we did exactly that,” he said.