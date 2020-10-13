Ozark man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and taking phone so she couldn’t call for help

An Ozark man has been arrested by Dothan police accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend after forcing his way into her apartment on Oct. 7.

Charles Eric Rivers, 37,is charged with first-degree domestic violence, interfering with a domestic violence emergency, and third-degree criminal trespassing. The incident happened over the weekend.

“Mr. Rivers unlawfully entered the apartment of an ex-girlfriend by forcefully opening her front door. The victim was assaulted when the suspect got inside,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As the victim tried to call 9-1-1, he took the phone from her.”

Rivers was later booked in the Houston County Jail, where he remains on bonds totaling over $63,000.

