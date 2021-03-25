Ozark man charged with downloading child porn

OZARK — An Ozark man was arrested after investigators recovered multiple images of child pornography during a home search.

Robert Ayhens, 77, is being charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said an investigator on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip about Ayhens' online activity.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday evening at Ayhens home on Thomas Drive. During the search, officer found multiple digital images depicting child pornography on Ayhen’s computer. His computer and several electronic storage devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Bynum anticipates more charges are likely after the storage devices are analyzed.

Ayhens was being held without bond Thursday while awaiting a bond hearing.

