Ozark man dies in Houston County crash

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has claimed the life of a Dale County man, according to State Troopers.

Naginbhai J. Patel, 79, of Ozark, was killed when the 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe he was operating was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra being operated by Rebecca Harding, 36, of Westville Fla. The accident happened at 4:05 p.m.

Patel was transported to Flowers Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three passengers in Harding’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred on Alabama 123 at Judge Logue Road, approximately 14 miles west of Dothan.

No additional information is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.