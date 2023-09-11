APALACHICOLA, Florida — An Ozark man was killed and another injured Saturday afternoon following a boating accident in Franklin County, Florida, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Officials said Gary Tibbetts, 64, and William Hardwick, both of Ozark, were traveling on a boat in the Apalachicola River when at around 4 p.m., the vessel collided with a tree leaning over the river.

Tibbetts was pronounced dead at the scene while Hardwick was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash as the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are investigating.