Ozark officer arrested for domestic violence was investigated in Dothan for bizarre behavior

OZARK—An Ozark police officer was arrested late Sunday for domestic violence almost a year after he resigned from the Dothan police force after allegations that he broke into a family’s apartment.

Keyon Russaw, 27, was charged with third-degree domestic violence by the Ozark Police Department, according to the Dale County Jail roster.

No other information was available, and interim Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward did not respond to inquiries about Russaw’s status on Monday.

Russaw resigned from the Dothan Police Department in October of 2020 during an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate activity while on duty. A few days prior, a woman residing at Princeton Place apartments said an officer entered her locked apartment overnight and went into her teenaged son’s bedroom and woke him by shining a flashlight in his face and questioning him about a man who did not live there.

The woman called Dothan police the next morning and was informed that a Dothan police officer was not dispatched to her apartment complex in that time period.

Internal Affairs was conducting an investigation to see if Russaw violated any personnel policies or laws when he resigned in lieu of termination, then-Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told the Dothan Eagle.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

