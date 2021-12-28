 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ozark PD seeks public's help in locating attempted murder suspect
0 Comments
alert top story

Ozark PD seeks public's help in locating attempted murder suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Isaiah McGuire

Isaiah McGuire, 28

 Ozark Police Department

OZARK - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are requesting any information pertaining to the whereabouts of 28-year-old Isaiah Mcguire, a suspect in a Dec. 17 shooting that left a male victim in critical condition. An Ozark PD press release describes him as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall Black man that weighs approximately 310 pounds with black, possibly twisted hair, and brown eyes.

He has ties to the Brundidge and Troy areas and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows Mcguire’s whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Ozark Police Department at (334)-774-5111.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas lights in Dothan
Local News

Christmas lights in Dothan

  • Updated

Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.

Our warm Christmas
Local News

Our warm Christmas

  • Updated

It’s Christmas time in Dothan (or perhaps Boxing Day, depending on when you’re reading) and if you were expecting a Currier & Ives tableau…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert