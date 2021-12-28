Ozark PD seeks public's help in locating attempted murder suspect

OZARK - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police are requesting any information pertaining to the whereabouts of 28-year-old Isaiah Mcguire, a suspect in a Dec. 17 shooting that left a male victim in critical condition. An Ozark PD press release describes him as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall Black man that weighs approximately 310 pounds with black, possibly twisted hair, and brown eyes.

He has ties to the Brundidge and Troy areas and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows Mcguire’s whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Ozark Police Department at (334)-774-5111.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.