Ozark teen dies in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. Friday claimed the life of an Ozark teen.

The crash occurred when a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 19-year-old from Skipperville left the roadway, struck a ditch, a tree, and then overturned.

The passenger, a 15-year-old juvenile from Ozark, who was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Dale County 61, approximately nine miles north of Midland City, in Dale County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.