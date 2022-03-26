 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ozark teen dies in single-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic police light background generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. Friday claimed the life of an Ozark teen.

The crash occurred when a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 19-year-old from Skipperville left the roadway, struck a ditch, a tree, and then overturned.

The passenger, a 15-year-old juvenile from Ozark, who was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Dale County 61, approximately nine miles north of Midland City, in Dale County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert