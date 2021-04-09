 Skip to main content
Ozark vet faces two animal cruelty charges following viral video
Ozark vet faces two animal cruelty charges following viral video

UPDATED: Licensure board, Ozark police probe vet amid public outrage over video

Several professed animal lovers protested the practice of Dr. Tim Richard Logan in front of Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital on Wednesday amid a local police investigation.

 Sable Riley

An Ozark veterinarian has been arrested on animal cruelty charges following an investigation by a local agency over his treatment of a cat in his care.

Dr. Tim Richard Logan, 56, is being charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, according to a press release.

Cruelty to animals is a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of not more than $3,000 and/or imprisonment in the county jail for not more than one year.

Logan was arrested on Thursday at 7 p.m. It is unclear at this time if he is still in jail.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said the investigation started after being made aware of a video posted on social media on Monday depicted a cat being handled by Logan at his office, Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital in Ozark.

“During this period, investigators located the cat owner and conducted a formal interview to obtain more facts,” Walker said. “Investigators also located other witnesses that would have knowledge of this event and conduced interview to get their accounts of this event.”

All evidence has been turned over to the Ozark Municipal Court for further review.

The Ozark Police Department is continuing its investigation, and the Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is conducting an independent investigation.

Walker said in a statement that the cat is alive and doing better with its owner, contrary to some comments on social media that state otherwise. The video depicted events that occurred in November 2020, but Walker said pictures posted along with video were taken at an undetermined date prior to the video in 2020.

Dale/Geneva District Attorney Kirke Adams previously said his office would be prosecuting the case if charges were filed.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

