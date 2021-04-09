Ozark vet faces two animal cruelty charges following viral video

An Ozark veterinarian has been arrested on animal cruelty charges following an investigation by a local agency over his treatment of a cat in his care.

Dr. Tim Richard Logan, 56, is being charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, according to a press release.

Cruelty to animals is a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of not more than $3,000 and/or imprisonment in the county jail for not more than one year.

Logan was arrested on Thursday at 7 p.m. It is unclear at this time if he is still in jail.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said the investigation started after being made aware of a video posted on social media on Monday depicted a cat being handled by Logan at his office, Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital in Ozark.

“During this period, investigators located the cat owner and conducted a formal interview to obtain more facts,” Walker said. “Investigators also located other witnesses that would have knowledge of this event and conduced interview to get their accounts of this event.”

All evidence has been turned over to the Ozark Municipal Court for further review.