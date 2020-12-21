Ozark woman accused of breaking into home, punching victim

An Ozark woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into Dothan home, and assaulting a woman and her child.
Quana Latrish Clark, 42, is being charged with second-degree burglary.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Clark is accused of forcing her way into an acquaintance’s home in the 600 block of Moates Street on Oct. 22. Once she gained entry, she shoved a child less than 12 out of the way and punched an adult victim in her head.
Clark fled the scene, but was identified by the victim and officers later arrested her over the weekend.
Her bond was set at $30,000.
