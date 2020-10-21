Pair arrested for breaking into vacant Dothan house to steal key

A man and woman were arrested after allegedly breaking into a vacant Dothan house and stealing a key.

Emily Nicole Bridges, 28, of Dothan, and Joseph Allen Tice, 30, of Ashford, are being charged with third-degree burglary.

“It is believed they went through the crawl space in the attic in the storage room,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once inside, they stole a key to house and were apprehended on-site. The house was vacant so they should not have been there.”

The pair entered the unoccupied residence in the 1000 block of South Beverlye Road on Oct. 11.Their motives for breaking in to steal a key are unclear at this time, Owens said.

They are both in the Houston County Jail on bonds set at $15,000 each.

