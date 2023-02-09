PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Panama City Police Department warned potential Spring Break visitors Wednesday that officers will enforce the city’s law with zero tolerance during the upcoming season.

This zero-tolerance policy includes a ban on underage drinking, traffic disruption, loud music, and pop-up parties in businesses or empty lots.

The city and Bay County have had special ordinances in place for Spring Break since 2016. These ordinances prohibit alcohol possession or consumption on the beaches. Alcohol sales will also stop at 2 a.m. during the entire month of March.

Police may also temporarily close the beaches if things get out of hand. Police Chief J.R. Talamantez warned visitors that the police will take swift action against individuals who come with ill intentions. The police will also actively search for suspects with any outstanding warrants.

From last year’s season, Robert Santrell Petty, 18, of Ozark, and Danyell Demetrice Reese, 26, of Headland, have outstanding arrest warrants in the coastal city. Petty is wanted for carrying a concealed firearm; Reese is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting without violence.

Officials expect the largest crowds on March 23-27.

Chief Talamantez wants visitors to have a good time but also abide by the following restrictions:

Climbing, jumping off, or throwing anything from balconies is illegal.

Parking in closed businesses lots or city rights of way after dark is prohibited.

Glass is not allowed on the beach.

Overnight scooter rentals are prohibited.

Metal shovels and holes deeper than two feet are not permitted on the beach.

Music should not be audible from 25 feet away.

The Russell‐ Fields City Pier has been designated as a no‐smoking zone on both sides.

Dogs are only allowed at the designated Dog Beach west of the City Pier.

Low‐ speed vehicles must follow the rules of the road and are not allowed on Hutchison Boulevard or Panama City Beach Parkway.

Double red flags signify a ban on entry into the Gulf.