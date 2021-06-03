Pandemic-delayed exhibits on display at Wiregrass Museum of Art

As if keeping time with the ambient music in the background, Chintia Kirana’s art installation sways in the indoor air at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.
The scrolls of rice paper feature the burned markings left by the artist in a series of lines and dots representing the passage of time. The installation, titled “Forest of Unspoken Words,” is part of the Kirana’s exhibit “Between Heaven and Earth” currently at the downtown Dothan museum.
The art installation was among those postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But museum visitors can finally see the art through June 26.
Kirana, who was born in Indonesia but has spent much of her life in Alabama, also guest curated the “Path of Entry” exhibit currently in the museum’s main gallery. “Path of Entry” features work by artists from around the world with work in a variety of mediums but sharing common themes.
“There’s a lot of diversity here within the artists themselves, but there are links between the thematic elements that they’re talking about,” said Melissa Rea, the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s director of advancement. “So many of them explore the natural world, the link between modern life and our climate, humanity, and our globe, which I think it’s interesting in the context of the last year.”
Along with pieces by Kirana, there is Chinese artist Zhe “Joe” Ren's exploration of the tension between humans and nature. He uses plastic bags to create the appearance of water in a digital print series and what appears to be a majestic mountain in a video installation is actually a mountain of garbage bags.
Newfoundland native Karen Stentaford uses large archival pigment prints to capture images of snow placed on light sensitive metal.
“Path of Entry” features video, music, photography, paintings, and even a sculpture of feathers.
The exhibit gives visitors a chance to think about who we are as a human race, Rea said.
As part of her solo exhibition, Kirana will be doing a virtual artist talk on June 15 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The talk is free, but those who want to participate should register for a Zoom invitation by visiting the museum’s website at wiregrassmuseum.org.
For the museum, there has been a return to more normal operations since the pandemic forced it to close to the public in 2020. Rea said the museum has seen a gradual uptick in visitors and is once again hosting art programs such as its summer camps. In July, the museum will resume its popular Art After Hours events as a new set of exhibitions will showcase works from the museum’s own collection.
“We’ve received support from the Henry Luce Foundation to help us sort of reinvigorate our collections and really take a look at them,” Rea said. “Our collections provide a sense of belonging for our residents and visitors. They help connect people to these objects that are beloved and well cared for.”
