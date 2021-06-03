Pandemic-delayed exhibits on display at Wiregrass Museum of Art

As if keeping time with the ambient music in the background, Chintia Kirana’s art installation sways in the indoor air at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

The scrolls of rice paper feature the burned markings left by the artist in a series of lines and dots representing the passage of time. The installation, titled “Forest of Unspoken Words,” is part of the Kirana’s exhibit “Between Heaven and Earth” currently at the downtown Dothan museum.

The art installation was among those postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But museum visitors can finally see the art through June 26.

Kirana, who was born in Indonesia but has spent much of her life in Alabama, also guest curated the “Path of Entry” exhibit currently in the museum’s main gallery. “Path of Entry” features work by artists from around the world with work in a variety of mediums but sharing common themes.

“There’s a lot of diversity here within the artists themselves, but there are links between the thematic elements that they’re talking about,” said Melissa Rea, the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s director of advancement. “So many of them explore the natural world, the link between modern life and our climate, humanity, and our globe, which I think it’s interesting in the context of the last year.”