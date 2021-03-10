Pandemic-era advances in public service that weigh safety, access will likely stick

The libraries also began allowing people to borrow items via a curbside pickup option that Warren believes will continue even after COVID-19 no longer remains a serious threat to public health.

“We’re gotten a lot of appreciation from our patrons as far as our dedication,” Warren said, saying the initiatives have been successful in keeping the community connected as well as helping the library stay relevant.

Borrowing hard-copy books is still an important function of the library and it continues to provide that service, but Warren says there’s been a dramatic rise in the number of people borrowing e-books instead.

“I’m a little bit excited about the fact that when things do eventually go back to some semblance of normal, we’ll have learned a lot of lessons from this past year,” Warren said.

Libraries are starting to see more foot traffic as people begin to feel safer getting out and about. Warren some patrons are using the library’s computers to register for vaccine appointments. However, even as restrictions ease, he believes the public can expect to see Dothan-Houston County’s library system continue to embrace digital interfaces.