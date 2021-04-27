Pandemic Reopening: Even with limits, older adults happy for reopened senior centers

Those at the Taylor Senior Center on Tuesday were happy to sit and talk and play some bingo. After all, it had been a year since many of them had seen one another.
Senior centers around Alabama closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And as things reopened and restrictions loosened, senior centers remained closed other than to provide curbside meals – their clientele among the most at risk for severe illness.
Senior centers were allowed to reopen for indoor activities on April 19, although some centers locally didn’t return to a regular schedule until this week.
“We came over here about three days a week; we played Rummikub – I missed that so much,” said Bette Harrison, a regular at Taylor Senior Center. “I felt like it kept our minds sharper, more active. It was just good for us.”
Dominoes, cards and Rummikub are still off limits to reduce the possibility of exposure from shared game pieces. Meals cannot be eaten on site at senior centers, but can be prepared for people to take with them. Transportation is not being provided as it’s hard to social distance even in a large van. Singing is also off limits.
When anyone visits a senior center, they must have their temperature checked and fill out a COVID-19 assessment, providing a name and phone number for contact tracing. People are spread out for social distancing and encouraged to wear masks even though the state’s mandate has expired.
Rose Hill Senior Center in Dothan will slowly reopen spaces like its exercise room and computer lab, but usage will be limited as areas have to be cleaned after each use, said Rose Hill Director Jyssica Curenton, who started her job about a month before the pandemic closed the center.
“I’ve heard a lot about feeling isolated, loneliness, depression,” Curenton said. “Some seniors aren’t having access to resources like they did before. It’s harder for them to get their groceries; it’s more difficult for them to go to the doctor. It’s getting better, now.”
At Rose Hill, which is a former school, indoor activities are being held in the gymnasium so people can spread out more.
Albert Saffold, 78, has been a regular at Rose Hill for several years. For the past year, he has tried to socially distance himself from others as much as possible while staying active.
“If I couldn’t come here, I’d find some activity – get up and go walk,” Saffold said. “I’d come back home and read, do word puzzles and watch TV.”
On a recent visit to Rose Hill, Saffold sat in the back of the gymnasium. He and others colored and listened as two staff members read out trivia questions. Two home health workers came in later to do blood pressure checks and talk to the older adults about available services.
On Thursday, Rose Hill will host artist Thomas Colvin for a Painting on the Lawn activity to be held outside.
Saffold hopes the center can start other activities soon. He misses the games.
“Little things like that we miss,” he said. “The things we took for granted.”
The past year has been isolating for senior adults, but it was also hard for senior center staff.
Amanda Henderson, director of the Taylor Senior Center, said it was hard to hear how the health of center regulars declined over the past year. They lost 12 regulars.
“This was part of what I call their healthcare,” Henderson said. “They go to a doctor, they go shopping, but they always made time to come to the center… We’re not created to be alone.”
When the doors at Taylor Senior Center finally opened, Henderson said it was a “floodgate of love.”
Bette Harrison spent much of the past year reading books and making quilt tops.
“I’ve always been able to go and travel and do whatever I wanted to and when I wanted to and if I wanted to,” she said.
She’s thrilled to be back at the senior center.
“It feels wonderful just to be able to see people again and all these beautiful faces and happy people,” Harrison said. “It’s just great.”
