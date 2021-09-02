Panhandle Seminole Club announces 2021 scholarship recipients

The Panhandle Seminole Club held its Annual Kickoff Party on Aug. 21 at Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton, Florida.

The Board of Directors introduced and presented scholarships to four local students (Adin Domen, Peyton Gay, Lauren Harkins and Bailey Rich) who will be attending FSU this fall. Each student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship coming from monies that were gifts from local community members. These scholarships bring the Club’s most recent total to over $73,000 in support of FSU students.

Adin Domen is a graduate of Marianna High School and is working toward a BS in Biology and minor in Chemistry. He is the son of Rebecca Domen and Allen Domen. Adin has an interested in marine biology but also plans to enlist into the United States Coast Guard and pursue a career as a Search and Rescue Helicopter Pilot.

Peyton Gay is a graduate of Marianna High School and is double majoring in Communications and Political Science. She is the daughter of George and Melinda Gay. Peyton plans to pursue a career in journalism and hopes to complete her graduate studies at FSU.