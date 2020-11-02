Pansey man arrested again after second victim reports being robbed

A Pansey man is facing another charge after a second victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by a man identified in a recent news report.

Jaquez Marshun Daffin, 21, is being charged with a second count of first-degree robbery.

“He was the one who lured a victim to a local trailer park under false pretenses, so the victim in this case saw the press release and saw pictures and recognized him from the previous robbery with the same M.O.,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

On Oct. 20, Daffin and another man were arrested for luring a victim responding to an online ad to buy an 85-inch TV for $400. The victim was robbed at gunpoint for the cash.

In this instance, the victim was lured to the 200 block of Mona Drive to a vacant apartment under the pretense of buying a TV for $500. Daffin allegedly produced a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and robbed him of the $500. The crime allegedly occurred on Oct. 20, the same day the pair was arrested, but wasn’t reported to police until eight days later.

Daffin’s bond for the second charge is $60,000.

Owens said his unit expects to make another arrest of a second participant in the recently-reported crime.

